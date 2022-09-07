Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers Gives Advice on Healing a Divided Nation

In an interview last Friday, September 2, Aaron Rodgers, the superstar quarterback, shared an important message during an interview with Pat McAfee.

Rodgers emphasized the importance of healthy debate telling McAfee, “In order to come together as a country, and come together as people and connect, you have to listen to other people’s opinions and a lot of times, opinions that you don’t agree with.”

"In order to come together as people you have to listen to other people's opinions & a lot of the time you don't agree with those opinions" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lukBx9s1MC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2022

Rodgers holds the record for the most NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards with four (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) and claims that conversations and debates are healthy, even if it ends in disagreement. The Green Bay Packers quarterback also believes that listening to understand as opposed to listening to set up a response is an important skill for people to start practicing.

The quarterbacks words of wisdom come fresh off the heels of the football star making an appearance on a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” where he stated his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the interview with Rogan, Rodgers revealed that he did not get vaccinated because of an allergy to one of the ingredients inside the vaccine. He also claimed, “There was a lot of public shaming that was attempted to coerce people to get vaccinated.”

Shannon Sharpe, a Hall of Fame pro football player said on national television, “Rodgers was a horrible person over his decision to not receive the shot.” Despite public shaming over his different viewpoints, Rodgers seems to never back away from his stances and beliefs on important issues. He continues to show face and speak freely on public platforms to share his viewpoints on controversial topics within the country.

Regardless of how you might feel about the MVP leading star quarterback, it’s nice knowing that an athlete of Aaron Rodgers’ stature still vouches for peaceful dialogue amid political turmoil.

