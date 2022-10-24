Overwhelming Majority of Americans Against Sex Changes and Puberty Blockers for Minors

In a poll released on Friday, October 21, an overwhelming majority of Americans believe minors should have to wait until they are 18 to be allowed to under go transgender-related medical procedures, including puberty blockers.

According to the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll, 78.7% of likely voters thought minors should be required to wait until they reach adulthood before they can undergo puberty blockers and permanent sex change procedures.

Contrary to American beliefs, the Biden administration openly supports a host of cross-sex medical procedures and has sharply criticized state efforts to restrict the procedures for minors.

Even among Democrats, 53.5% supported an age requirement of 18 for cross-sex procedures, as did 96.8% of Republicans, the poll found. People most likely to support the age requirement were aged between 46 to 64 years of age, while the 18 to 24 year-old group were the most likely to oppose the age requirement.

The polling comes as several Republican-led states move to restrict childhood sex-change procedures. The Biden administration has condemned these efforts and is reportedly pressuring foreign countries to encourage childhood medical transitions through diplomatic efforts.

Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Arizona have passed laws limiting the procedures for minors, while Republican Florida Governor Ron Desantis pushed an administration effort to restrict childhood gender transitions throughout the state. California recently became asanctuary state for child sex changes, passing legislation that protects parents and their children from legal ramifications for pursuing cross-sex medical treatments that are illegal for minors in their home states, and blocking California courts from enforcing out-of-state court orders revoking custody for parents who allowed their children to get illegal sex changes.

Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States Action said in a statement, “This polling confirms the obvious, the vast majority of Americans are not on board with the far-left’s sexual agenda, which iS seeking to permanently mutilate the young and vulnerable. The idea that young people have to be 16 to drive, 18 to vote, and 21 to drink, and yet can undergo life-altering medical procedures inmiddle school defies common sense, and the American people see that clearly.”

Meckler added, “As the Biden administration has refused to do the right thing for our children and take action to protect them from the horrors of the far-left agenda, it’s imperative that individual states, like what we see happening in Tennessee right now, step up and stand against it.”

The poll surveyed 1,079 likely voters and was conducted October 8 through 11, with a margin of error of 2.9%.

