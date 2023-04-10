OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE DISCOVERS BIDEN HAS ADDITIONAL STORAGE PLACES FOR CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS (VIDEO)

On Tuesday this past week, in a hearing by the House Oversight Committee regarding President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal, a massive new revelation came to light.

House Oversiight Committee Chair Representative James Comer (R-KY) released a statement about a testimony given by Biden’s former assistant while Vice President, Kathy Chung. Chung testified that Biden stored classified documents at a number of remote locations around Washington, D.C.; an office near the White House, an office in Chinatown, and the infamous Penn Biden Center.

Comer stated, “Today we learned that when Joe Biden left the vice presidency, boxes contaning calssified documents, vice presidential records, and other items were stored in three different locations around the Washington, D.C. area, including an office near the White House, an office in Chinatown, and eventually the Penn Biden Center. At some point, the boxes containing classified materials were transported by personal vehicle to an office location. The boxes were not in a “locked closet” at the Penn Biden Center and remained accessible to Penn Biden employees as well as potentially others with access to the office space. We need to find out who had access to these documents.”

Comer expanded upon the committee’s latest findings later Tuesday while visiting with Jesse Watters on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Comer told Watters and his viewers, “We brought Kathy Chung in today for a transcribed interview, and I want to thank Ms. Chung for working and cooperating with our committee and answering questions. We learned a lot. First of all, we learned that the documents didn’t just start mysteriously moving around in December of 2022 or November of 2022, like the White House alleged. She said this dates back to May of 2022, that the documents were moved from the vice presidency to at least three different locations in a personal vehicle. And while they were in three different locations, we don”t know. They weren’t stored behind any lock. One of the locations was in Chinatown. Another location was in the Penn Biden Center, which might as well have been Chinatown.”

One of Biden’s assistants, Kathy Chung, was caught squirreling classified documents all over DC. She was even stashing them in Chinatown. You can’t make this up. @RepJamesComer has the details. pic.twitter.com/0h1B1gWrOt — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 5, 2023

Biden’s classified documents is just one of a number of investigations Congressional Republicans are conducting surrounding the prresident.

The House Oversight Committee is also closely looking into the Biden Family’s foreign business dealings with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) linked ooperatives.

Just last month, news broke that Hunter Biden’s former business partner, who has strong ties to the CCP, visited the White House 16 times throughout Biden’s terms as vice president.

In this writer’s personal opinion, I believe that we are proscuting a former president on trumped up, non-felony charges (no pun intended) and overlooking the real wrongdoings by our current president and his family’s criminalities.

We apprreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for contributions in this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM – Secure your future with Gold and Silver Today!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

