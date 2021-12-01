Over 400 Packages Dumped in Ravine by FedEx Driver, Police Investigating (VIDEO)

More than 400 FedEx packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden, Alabama last Wednesday, according to the Blount County​ Sheriff’s Office in a statement. The location of the packages was approximately 30 miles north of Birmingham.



After the discovery of the packages, Deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages, according to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon. FedEx sent multiple truck and drivers to retrieve the packages.



Sheriff Moon said a FedEx driver dumped packages in and outside the county on multiple occasions. Moon also said on social media, “Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times, making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases. As pf right now we are looking at around 450 individual victims, some in Blount County, some not, and that investigators are attempting to work their cases.”

According to Moon, investigators had identified the driver after talking to security personnel for FedEx. The driver’s name has not been released.​



FedEx said it was cooperating with investigators and that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground. It said it would deliver recovered packages where possible and seek resolution for damaged shipments.



FedEx released the following statement to WVTM13 on Monday:



“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we have reviewed this situation and can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.”



“We regret the inconvenience this situation has caused and appreciate our customers’ understanding throughout the package recovery process. Where possible, recovered packages are being delivered to the in intended recipients. In the event of a damaged shipment, we will make every effort to work with the affected shippers to reach a resolution. As always, customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.”

