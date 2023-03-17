Over 200+ Arrested in Connection with Sex Trafficking of Migrant Women in

Over 20 women who are believed to have been trafficked into the United States and forced into sex trade were rescued in Polk, County, Florida officials said.

Sheriff Grady Judd says that most women identified as victims of sex trafficking are Cuban and were trafficked across the Mexican border.

Two dozen alleged human trafficking victims have been rescued and more than 200 people have been arrested following a week-long human trafficking operation in Polk County.

Judd added that the victims were likely refugees before coming into contact with human smugglers, often referred to as “coyotes,” who help migrants enter the United States in exchange for a fee.

They also noted that it is likely that they were told they would have to engage in prostitution pays off the debt.

Judd noted that the women were threatened with harm to their families back in their home countries if they did not comply with traffickers.

A few of the women had arrived in the U.S. within the last 2 weeks, he also stated.

“The human trafficking victim is a very difficult victim to work with, because they are scared,” Sheriff Judd explained.

He also explained that the migrants “told to us that they were paying off their transportation debt, that they were being smuggled into the United States to have sex, that their family at home was being threatened if they didn’t come here and … pay off the debts.” The women are “paying a ridiculous, horrible price,” he added.

Judd also explained that if the federal government truly sought to solve our illegal immigration crisis, they would halt the supply of new migrants:

We don’t do what we need to do … I suggest to you that what we are doing with the immigration issue today is simply this: It’s like you go home this evening, and [discover] ‘Oh my gosh, a pipe is broken and I’ve got water all over the floor.’

The federal government has got water all over the floor and they’re in there trying to mop it up. At least they say they are.

But at the same time, the pipe is still pumping more water onto the floor. The first thing you do if you go home this evening and find a pipe is broken and you’ve got water on the floor is — you go find the source and turn the valve off. Then you mop up and you fix the problem.

