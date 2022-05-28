Over 1600 Illegal Immigrants Crossed U.S. Southern Border Last Weekend and Are Now Roaming West Texas

Sector Border Patrol officials in Del Rio, Texas reported that 4,700 migrants illegally crossed into Texas over the past weekend and, of those at least 1,600 “got away” with out being apprehended.
Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector, Jason D. Owens tweeted a video in which he reported that his agents apprehended 3,133 migrants over the weekend. An additional 1,614 migrants are classified as “got aways.” The term “got aways” is used by Border Patrol officials to estimate the number of migrants who cross without being apprehended. They include migrants observed on patrol or by surveillance technology but manage to escape, or agents are not able to get to because of other assignments, including the processing of large migrant groups.
In addition, Del Rio Sector agents rescued 11 migrants, that include seven migrants rescued by BORSTAR Border Patrol agents early Saturday morning, Breitbart Texas reported.
Not all migrants are as lucky as these 7, as earlier last week, Breitbart Texas reported that Del Rio Sector agents found the bodies of three migrants. Two of them had drowned and the third was found on a ranch near Uvalde, Texas.