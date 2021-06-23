OVER 150 HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES OUT OF JOB FOR REFUSING COVID-19 VACCINE

More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system, who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.



A spokesperson for Houston Methodist hospital system, one of the first systems in the country to announce a vaccine mandate for its employees, said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday. The case over how far health care institutions can go to protect patients and others against the coronavirus has been closely watched. Houston Methodist’s fight to get employees vaccinated has garnered national attention.



On April 1, Houston Methodist announced a vaccine mandate for its employees, and by June 7, there were 24,947 employees who had complied with the mandate. “At that time, according to Gale Smith a spokesperson for the organization said, 178 people who hadn’t received the vaccine were suspended for two weeks. Twenty-five of those employees got vaccinated during the suspension period and returned to work,” resulting in the 153 being jobless.



One of the employees with an objection to the rule, Jennifer Bridges, was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by several employees to avoid taking the vaccine. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge on June 12.



This may not be the end of the debate. The employees who filed the lawsuit likened their situation to medical experiments performed on unwilling victims in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. They have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes called that comparison “reprehensible” and said claims made in the lawsuit that the vaccines are experimental and dangerous are false. Hughes wrote, “This is not coercion, Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice to keep staff, patients, and their families safer.”



Hughes also said, “If the employees didn’t like the requirement, they could go to work elsewhere.



As our Patriot Staff reported earlier today, nearly 4,000 people in Massachusetts who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have now tested positive for the disease. The growing number of cases from those getting the virus that have taken the vaccination, surely won’t be a detriment to the appeal by these former hospital employees.

