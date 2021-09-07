OUTRAGEOUS! Mom Says Teacher Force Taped Mask To Son’s Face, Shamed 9-Year-Old in Front of Entire Class in Las Vegas School

In today’s version of “Show me you’re a liberal without saying anything,” a Mom says that a school teacher taped a mask to her son’s face and forced him to keep it on. The child is 9-years-old.

The child went to get a sip of water, he forgot to put the mask back on, and the teacher then proceeded to tape the mask across the top of his face, in a disgusting effort to embarrass the child.

The mom spoke to Fox 5 on a condition that her face and name won’t be used as she’s afraid of retaliation towards her son.

“I was furious, furious, I was scared for my son, what kind of long term effect it’s going to have on him socially, the fact that the whole class was laughing.”

The Mom says this substitute teacher stepped way out of line, and we agree with her 100 percent.

“He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on, the teacher then did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office. She instead pulled him up into the front of the classroom, in front of all of the students, she then taped the mask across the top of his face.”

The mom then says the substitute added a second layer of tape from his nose to his forehead. With tape still on his face, he went to pickup homework that he’d left at home that his Dad had dropped off.

“When he went to the office to pick up the homework, is when one of the administrators noticed the tape on his face,” the Mom stated.

The administrator was alarmed, took the tape off of the child, and then alerted the Principal. The Principal then went to the classroom to investigate.

“And she saw another student who she thought was my son with tape on her face as well.”

This Mom later asked her son if other students had their masks taped to their faces. Her son said yes, it’s been happening since the beginning of the school year.

“He says that he remembers up to five.”

The Mom says this isn’t a political issue, she has no problem with the mask mandate. But says 9-year-olds like her son should never be punished or purposely embarrassed in this way. We agree with her, especially since the mask mandates are unconstitutional to begin with.

“He was very upset, he was crying, he was humiliated.”

The School district responded when asked with this statement.

“I don’t think this woman has any business teaching children number one, number two, parents need to know what’s going on in the classrooms. Corporal punishment in schools should not be happening.”

The Mom also filed a police report about the teacher putting her hands on the student. She’s also looking at moving schools or moving her son to a charter school.

What are your thoughts America? What would you do if this was your child?

