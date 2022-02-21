OUTRAGE! Parents Demand Answers After Male Counselors Were Allowed to Sleep in 5th Grade Girls Cabins at School-Sponsored Science Camp (VIDEO)

California parents are outraged this weekend after finding out recently that young children at a school sponsored overnight science camp were not counseled the right way, and that’s an understatement.

According to the parents, it was shock and awe when they found out “non binary” male counselors were permitted to sleep in the same cabins as their 5th grade daughters.

The unheard of and unacceptable sleeping arrangements have sparked so much outrage that the Los Alamitos United School District announced it has opened an investigation into the incident after receiving multiple complaints from parents. The trip was an overnight summer camp-like trip that was organized by Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, California.

From KTLA:

“‘No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,’ said parent Suzy Johnson. The parents say their fifth-grade girls told them some of the biologically male counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino who use they/them pronouns spent three nights sleeping in cabins with the young girls.”

One of the parents Rachel Sandoval is demanding answers immediately. She says that whoever she spoke with was “not able to confirm” that men were not sleeping in the cabins with her daughter.

From KTLA:

“‘I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,’ added parent Rachel Sandoval.” Even though Weaver Elementary was unable to verify the situation, the assistant director of Camp Pali confirmed that the Camp’s policy dictates that men sleep in girls cabins if they simply say they are women.



Really? Unbelievable and horrific! That’s also a nice way of saying, yup, it happened.



From KTLA:



“‘Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with,’ Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed.”

There have been no reports to date of abuse stemming from these events, however the school not being honest and forthcoming with the parents brings many other questions to light. If the parents would have known, would they have allowed this? Absolutely not!

From KTLA:

“It’s awful that children had to even experience this in fifth-grade camp,” Johnson said. “If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my children home.” Watch the insane video below:

WATCH:

