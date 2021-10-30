OUT OF CONTROL: Citibank Latest Big Corporation to Mandate Jab, Will MANDATE ALL 65,000 US Employees Get Fully Vaccinated

Citigroup, as you know them as Citibank is now mandating that it will require its 65,000 United States employees to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. The tyranny from America’s large corporations continues.

Citigroup is the nation’s third-largest bank, and they made the announcement to their employees late Thursday evening.

In a post on Linkedin, Sara Wechter, Head of HR, said that the decision was influenced by two key factors.

“First, as the U.S. government is a large and important client of Citi, we have an obligation to comply with the Executive Order issued by the White House mandating that individuals supporting government contracts be fully vaccinated—an order that would impact the vast majority of our U.S. colleagues.”

“Second, having a vaccinated workforce enables us to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues as we return to the office in the U.S.” Citibank, the consumer division of the group, has more than 700 branches concentrated in six metropolitan areas of the country: New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Miami.

The group is offering a $200 incentive to each of its 65,000 U.S. employees to try to talk them into getting the jab.

When they submit proof of their vaccination they would get the $200. The deadline being set for full vaccination is now Jan 14, 2022. They are requesting all workers to comply by this date or be terminated.

Wechter says that medical and religious allowances, along with regional considerations, will be assessed case by case.

Bank of America has offered $200 to fully vaccinated employees at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management also.

Most of the big banks like Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase have recommended their employees get vaccinated before returning back to the workforce. Citi is the only major lender to make it a condition of employment. Morgan Stanley has made it mandatory for employees in its headquarters and large offices to be inoculated before reporting to work.

Wechter’s post had garnered more than 1,000 reactions with almost 500 comments at the time of this publication. A majority of the commentators decried the move saying the organization was infringing on employee rights, while a few others commended the company’s leadership.

“I was always proud of Citi being progressive and advanced, but that decision should be left in hands of an individual. What will now happen to 30-40% of unvaccinated employees, are we ready to let go our talent for the sake of vaccine?” said Ioulia Miasnikova, a senior project analyst at Citi.

“This is disgusting, illegal and unethical. Citi should be ashamed and embarrassed. When you say your catchy slogans like ‘we all come together to support each other’ does that include threatening to fire employees? These are still experimental vaccines that have many side effects and I know many Citi employees that have concerns along with some of them having serious side effects from the first vaccine dose,” said Sheila Williams, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Confidential.

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...