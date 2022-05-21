OUCH! Trump Goes Off, Has NO MERCY on Liz Cheney in Latest Interview

Former President Donald Trump is not a fan of Liz Cheney the RINO, one of the few turncoats in the House of Representatives who voted to impeach him when the Democrats were on one of their many anti-Trump witch hunts.



During a recent interview with the Washington Post, Trump ripped into Cheney saying, “From what people tell me, from what I hear from other congressmen, she’s like a crazed lunatic, she’s worse than anyone else. From what I’ve heard, she’s worse than any Democrat.”



What Trump was referring to was her role with the January 6th ​Kangaroo Court, as she’s one of the few Republicans on it and is, at least according to Trump’s statement, one of the ones pushing down on the gas pedal the hardest in trying to drag conservatives before it.



But this isn’t the first time than Trump has torn into Liz Cheney. He’s done so many times in the past, with his slamming of her typically regarding either her RINO sensibilities or her hawkish foreign policy attitude.



A good example was in December 2020 when Trump vetoed a defense bill because Liz had included restrictions on removing troops from Afghanistan in it. Trump, who wanted out of the forever war commented, “We’ve got to get rid of the weak congress people, the ones that aren’t any good, the Liz Cheney’s of the world. We got to get rid of them. We got to get rid, you know; she never wants a soldier brought home.”



“And that’s despite her never having served; she’s perfectly ok sending others to die for America year after year despite never having fought herself,” Trump added.



And, Trump’s anti-Cheney statements go beyond just bashing her. He had also used them to boost her primary opponent, Harriett Hageman saying, “Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis.”



Trump continued, “Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on crime and borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our military and our vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up).”



“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney, Make America Great Again!” Trump concluded.



In the meantime, Liz Cheney can’t get over the January 6th situation, about which she’s been ranting for months, using the incident against Trump at every available opportunity. In an interview in January on ABC, Cheney said, “The incident made Trump unfit for future office. He crossed lines no American president has ever crossed before. When a president refused to tell the mob to stop, when he refused to defend any of the coordinate branches of government, he cannot be trusted.”



Now the only thing that remains to be seen is if Wyoming voters would rather have a real Republican or a looney RINO focused on attacking conservatives in their own party. Thanks to Trump, they will likely choose the conservative.

