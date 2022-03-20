OUCH! Russia Says They Don’t Take Biden’s Insult of Putin Seriously: ‘Bearing in mind Mr. Biden’s Irritability, Fatigue, and Forgetfulness’

On Wednesday, in response to a question by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich’s, President Joe Biden​ called Russia President Vladimir Putin a “war Criminal.”

Then adding insult to injury, Biden, while speaking at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patrick’s Day at Capitol Hill on Thursday said, “Putin is a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.” Biden had previously called Putin a “killer” in March of 2021.



On Thursday a reporter pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki about why the U.S. continues to work with Russia on the Iran nuclear deal if Biden considers Putin a war criminal.



Psaki responded, “I would say that it’s not in our interest for Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and Russia is a member of the P5+1, so that is the pursuit of a deal that in in our national security interests.”



Dmitry Peskov, top Russian presidential spokesman responded on Friday saying, “Russia sees and hears the statement that Biden made and considers it a personal insult to Putin, but won’t take the accusation seriously,” according to Russia media outlet TASS.



Peskov continued, “Bearing in mind Mr. Biden’s irritability, fatigue, and forgetfulness, which eventually results in aggressive statements, we will possibly prefer to refrain from making any strong comments so as not to trigger more aggression.”

