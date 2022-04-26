OUCH! Head of Oklahoma GOP Wants to Put Fauci in ‘Front of Firing Squad’

The Oklahoma GOP chairman, John Bennett, said Dr. Anthony Fauci should face a firing squad for his crimes at a campaign stop.

“We’re fighting against a system that stole the election in 2020 and nobody had been held accountable. We’re in a war with bureaucrats who have forced vaccine mandates on us, mask mandates on us,” Bennett said.

“And you know what? They’re pushing this wokeness confusion down our throats now. And by the way, we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad,” he added. “And for the Secret Service, if they’re listening, I’m not advocating we kill Anthony Fauci until he’s convicted of his crimes through a court.”

John Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and a current GOP congressional candidate, declares that "we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad." pic.twitter.com/We2c13LYsk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 26, 2022

The Oklahoma GOP chairman, John Bennett, said Dr. Anthony Fauci should face a firing squad for his crimes at a campaign stop.

What are your thoughts, do you agree with the head of the Oklahoma GOP?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...