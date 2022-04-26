OUCH! Head of Oklahoma GOP Wants to Put Fauci in ‘Front of Firing Squad’

The Oklahoma GOP chairman, John Bennett, said Dr. Anthony Fauci should face a firing squad for his crimes at a campaign stop.
“We’re fighting against a system that stole the election in 2020 and nobody had been held accountable. We’re in a war with bureaucrats who have forced vaccine mandates on us, mask mandates on us,” Bennett said.
“And you know what? They’re pushing this wokeness confusion down our throats now. And by the way, we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad,” he added. “And for the Secret Service, if they’re listening, I’m not advocating we kill Anthony Fauci until he’s convicted of his crimes through a court.”
What are your thoughts, do you agree with the head of the Oklahoma GOP?
Fauci needs to be tried, convicted, and put to death for all the deaths he has caused
It is about time our corrupt law breaking government and white house/administration take direct, and aggressive action, and fire fauci, his wife, bill gates and his wife whom all willfully, knowingly and purposely participated in these wilfully, purposely, knowingly and pre-planned murders of million as fauci’s and gates’ already killed 40 million in India and Africa banning fauci’s and gates’ from everretruturingthere. Fauci’s andgates needs to pay reparations to all of the families of the people fauci fates and their wives killed with their weaponized, DNA changin, killer corona and variant virus with the killer vaccine he created with killer… Read more »
