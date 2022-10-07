OUCH! Chris Cuomo Returns and Debuts on NewsNation With Less Than 150K Viewers, Getting Beat by SpongeBob

Disgraced top CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo made his return to Cable this week, and it wasn’t a great showing, in fact it was downright awful.

Cuomo now on NewNation which is on cable in around 80 million homes, reached less than 150,000 viewers. In fact, he only reached 147.000 viewers in his flashy Monday night debut.

Cuomo who was fired during the Jeff Zucker CNN era for using insider information to try to help his brother, now disgraced Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, was only getting 8,000 viewers in the 25-54-year-old demographic.

In comparison Fox News Tucker Carlson had 2.9 million viewers, Chris Hayes of MSNBC had 1.4 million, and Anderson Cooper had 814,000 viewers.

Cuomo pulled out all the stops for his debut show with names like Bill Maher, Dan Rather, former Clinton Defense Secretary William Cohen, and former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton all appearing on the show.

“More people watched SpongeBob SquarePants than Chris Cuomo’s new show on Monday night,” Zachary Kussin of the New York Post wrote.

Cuomo is being paid $1 million per year at NewsNation according to the New York Post, a fraction of his $6 million per year at CNN.

The Post noted that reruns of Blue Bloods, Paw Patrol, SpongeBob, Seinfeld, Cocomelon, The Office, and Bob’s Burgers all attracted more viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.

During his first show on Monday, Mr Cuomo said that “we are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake. It is only online and how that can be echoed on TV that distorts the reality”.

“The majority is not about left or right, you’re about reasonable. That’s why I’m going to rely not on reading tweets to measure your feedback, I want to go old school here,” he said as he announced a phone number viewers can use to call the programme. “It will be a time for us to discuss our society as adults in the room, not some raging radicals or somebody with keyboard muscles.”

