Ottawa Mayor Declares State of Emergency Saying Truckers Protests Have Paralyzed the City

The mayor of Canada’s Capital city declared a state of emergency on Sunday saying that the Truckers Protest and “Freedom Convoy” has now forced his hand.

The protest has now been going on in Ottawa for more than a week, as thousands of truckers have blocked city streets, blaring their horns and impeding traffic. However they are not violent, they are playing music, dancing in the streets, and trying to get their Dictator Justin Trudeau to listen to their requests.

Regardless of how the mainstream media and tyrannical government continue to try to spin this, no one believes it, especially if you know Truckers.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement on Sunday that the demonstration posed a “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents.”



Watson said the city needed “support from other jurisdictions and levels of government” to help respond to the major disruption.

To even show the level of deceit and bullshit Canada is trying to pull off here, the Ottawa Police Service claims they have at least 60 criminal investigations that have been opened in connection with demonstration for alleged hate crimes, mischief, thefts, and property damage.

On Sunday alone, the police service said it had made at least seven arrests, with at least 100 tickets issued.

Several individuals were arrested for mischief, while multiple vehicles and fuel were seized, the police service said.

It said more than 100 Highway Traffic Act and other Provincial Offence Notices had also been issued including for excessive honking, driving the wrong way, having alcohol readily available and having the improper class of driving license.

The police service warned that it would be cracking down on anyone attempting to bring in canisters to help refuel the hundreds of trucks blocking roads in Ottawa’s city center. Those caught doing so could be subject to arrest and charges, it warned.

You can read the state of Emergency Below:

Mayor Watson declares state of emergency for Ottawa due to ongoing demonstration

February 6, 2022 Announcements and Events

Mayor Jim Watson today declared a state of emergency for the City of Ottawa due to the ongoing demonstration.

Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

Organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” have said they will not leave Ottawa’s core until vaccine mandates in Canada have ended.

Meanwhile, Canadian officials have said they too will not back down.

