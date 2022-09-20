Oregon Fans Chant ‘F*** the Mormons’ at Football Game Causing Top Recruit to Leave at Halftime [VIDEO]

In an insane scene not believed unless you saw it on video, Oregon University and their football program is under fire after a viral video has emerged of fans chanting “F*** the Mormons” from a football game last Saturday.

In fact, it’s so bad that a top recruit and quarterback for one of the nation’s top programs has he left at halftime after hearing the chant.

TC Manumaleuna, a top 2024 prospect at quarterback left at halftime of the Duck’s recent victory over BYU following the chant heard throughout the stadium.

Manamaleuna a Mormon himself, said “F*** the Mormons” chant stuck with him.

He also noted that Oregon coaches reached out to him following the game, but said he would be “lying if I said it didn’t have some kind impact on me,” per Chris Low of ESPN.

Manumaleuna is also considering offers from BYU, Ole Miss, Florida State, Miami and Washington State, among others.

Thanks to our friends at Saturday Down South for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...