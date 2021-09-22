Ordained Radical Liberal Minister Compares Ashli Babbitt to Mohamed Atta (Who Flew a Plane Into the World Trade Center on 9/11)

In todays edition of show me I’m a fake Christian minister and a partisan hack, we give you this guy. That’s right, a supposed ordained minister has now compared Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was murdered at the Capitol to Mohamed Atta.

Yes, that same Mohamed Mohamed el-Amir Awad el-Sayed Atta who was the ringleader of the September 11 attacks in which four United States commercial aircraft were commandeered with the intention of destroying our Republic and democracy, which they’ve done.

In June 2000, Atta, Ziad Jarrah and Marwan al-Shehhi arrived in the United States to learn how to pilot planes, obtaining instrument ratings in November. Beginning in May 2001, Atta assisted with the arrival of the muscle hijackers, and in July he traveled to Spain to meet with bin al-Shibh to finalize the plot. In August 2001, Atta traveled as a passenger on several “surveillance” flights, to establish in detail how the attacks could be carried out.

On the morning of September 11, Atta boarded American Airlines Flight 11, which he and his team then hijacked. Atta took control of the plane and crashed it into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m.[7] The crash led to the collapse of the tower and the deaths of over 1,600 people.

Can you imagine even having the fortitude to compare this monster to Ashli Babbitt? A 14-year Air Force veteran? A 34-year old gorgeous woman who was at the Capitol on January 6, unarmed, who was shot in the neck and murdered by a Capitol Police officer. A murder that the Department of Justice and Capitol Police have worked diligently to not investigate and to cover up quickly.

Ashli Babbitt was a terrorist who joined in an insurrection against the United States of America. With other MAGA brown shirts, she tried to overthrow the results of a free and fair presidential election. I pray for her family. She’ll forever be remembered alongside Mohamed Atta. https://t.co/hfTr996e9V — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) September 22, 2021

Most educated people with common sense, logic, and just plain curtesy wouldn’t be confused enough to make this asinine statement. But the lovely radical, liberal, Portland based Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie did, who’s somehow verified on Twitter and I’m not, is a mystery to me. This guy is less influential than the crap I took this morning.

You can see him on his page wearing masks, supporting LGBT issues, and of course wearing a shirt that says “Jesus was a Refugee..”

I’ve asked my good friend Pastor Brian Gibson of His Church and Peaceably Gather to weigh in, we’ll try to have Brian on for a broadcast this evening to discuss America.

Here’s what Conservative influencers had to say about this idiocy.

Here's another one who claims to be a minister @leadpastor would you like to drop some knowledge on this dolt..



He just compared Ashli Babbitt who was murdered at the Capitol to Mohamed Atta who flew a plane into the World Trade Center.. https://t.co/OWhyQUimV1 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 22, 2021

This ordained minister compared Ashli Babbitt (who killed no one) to Mohamed Atta (who flew into the World Trade Center). https://t.co/8zaKyDxtrJ — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 22, 2021

What the dolts on the left who have ZERO common sense or logic seems to realize is this. NO ONE is condoning or happy with what happened at the Capitol on January 6. Anyone sane condemns what happened on that idiotic day. But comparing an unarmed, 14-year Air Force Veteran, and 34-year-old gorgeous female who was murdered at the Capitol to the September 11 attacks is disgusting. It’s a disgrace to the nearly 3,000 that died that day, and the thousands of U.S. military personnel who died in that 20-year war. To do is shows you have zero respect for America or our Military. Period!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...