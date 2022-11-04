Oprah Endorses Barely Functioning Fetterman Over Close Friend Dr. Oz in Disgusting Display of Democrat Politics

One of Dr. Oz’s closest friends, and the reason he’s famous because he was a frequent guest on her show before it becoming such a big deal it spun into his own show has stabbed him in the back today.

TV icon Oprah Winfrey late Thursday endorsed struggling and barely able to talk Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s highly contested U.S. Senate race. The move is stunning but not shocking when you put common sense and loyalty to the American hating Democrat party over friendship and what’s right.

Winfrey literally helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she started bringing him on her daytime talk show as a regular guest.

Up until now, Winfrey claimed she was going to leave the race to Pennsylvanians to decide, but of course she had a change of heart after the Democrats got a hold of her.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, before going on to urge listeners to vote for Democrats running for governor and Senate in various states.

Polls show the race tightening between Fetterman and Oz, the celebrity surgeon who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, among many other prominent conservatives.

The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat is one of the hottest and most contested in the nation, as the Republicans are trying to take back control of the Senate from the Democrats who are literally running the nation into the ground based on feelings and bad vibes.

President Trump will return to Pennsylvania on Saturday to campaign for his friend Dr. Oz while President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign for Fetterman on that same day. You know its’ a fight when all of the big guns are out together on Saturday.

Oz left Oprah’s show after 5 years and 55 episodes to start his own daytime TV program, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran for 13 seasons before he moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for U.S. Senate.

The state is being vacated by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, a RINO (Republican in Name Only).

