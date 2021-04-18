OPEN CARRY PERMITS NOT REQUIRED AFTER BILL PASSES TEXAS HOUSE

The Texas house passed bill H.B. 1927 on Thursday by a vote of 87-58 and will allow an adult over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or license. This bill will allow any adult to carry a gun unless the state or federal government prohibits that person from owning a firearm.



The “Constitutional Carry” bill was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, according to the Dallas Morning News. ‘”The bill should be called “common-sense carry,” Schaefer said. “Law abiding citizens need the ability to protest themselves and their families,” he added.



Under the current Texas law, citizens must obtain a license to carry a handgun openly, the Texas Tribune reported. To purchase a gun, an applicant must submit fingerprints, go through training, take a written exam and complete a shooting proficiency test.



On Wednesday state Rep. James White issued a statement saying that citizens will continue to seek training and licenses, regardless of the bill’s proposed changes. The statement included quotes from five firearm instructions that support the legislation.



“If other states’ experiences are any indication, passage of this bill will not likely diminish the number of people acquiring a License To Carry (LTC). Most other states which have passed Constitutional Carry did not see a significant reduction in the rate of license issue,” instructor Larry Arnold said, according to the statement.



Only one Republican voted against the bill while seven Democrats supported the legislation, the Tribune reported. Democratic pro tempore and state Rep. Joe Moody, an opponent of the legislation, stived to pass an amendment that would scrap the bill without any success.



Texas currently has over 580,000 registered guns making it the state with the highest number of registered firearms in the country, according to the World Population Review. Fifteen states currently have constitutional carry. Tennessee and Iowa passed similar bills earlier this year, The Hill reported.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...