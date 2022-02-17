ONLY 13% OF AMERICANS BELIEVE WE SHOULD SEND TROOPS TO DEFEND UKRAINE NEW POLL SHOWS

In a new poll published by Economist/YouGov poll on Friday, it is showing fifty-five% of those surveyed are opposed to the idea of Americans deploying U.S. troops to Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion in the Eastern European country.



On the other hand, only 13% of those polled approved the idea of American soldiers being sent to Ukraine to fight Russian soldiers.



Party wise, 62% of Republicans considered deployment of American troops to Ukraine for military action against Russia a bad idea, while 47% of Democrat voters deemed such a move inappropriate.

Even though opposing the idea of a direct military confrontation with the Russians, the majority polled agreed that the U.S. has to support Ukraine in other ways. For example, allowing Ukraine to become a NATO member, and sending financial aid and weapons to the Eastern European state.



The poll surveyed a representative sample of 1,500 adult citizens between February 5 and February 8 and reported a 3% margin of error.



In early February U.S. Troops arrived at the Poland-Ukraine border to assist NATO allies. A week or so later, President Biden sent 3,000 more U.S. troops to Poland.



Biden has continued in his opinion of opposition of possibly sending American soldiers to Ukraine. On Thursday, last week, Biden refused to deploy troops to evacuate U.S. citizens stuck in Ukraine, saying it could lead to a “world war.”



About 10 days ago, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered 160 American troops already in Ukraine to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe.



The Pentagon has ordered some U.S. troops to leave Ukraine, but it says it is still determined to support Ukraine’s military, CNN reported.

