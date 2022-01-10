ONE YEAR LATER, FEDS STILL REFUSE TO DISCLOSE THEIR ASSETS AT CAPITOL INCIDENT

​It’s been a year since the riot at the U.S. Capitol, an episode of mostly vandalism that repeatedly has been portrayed by Democrats and the media as an “insurrection” against the government even though that criminal charge is conspicuously absent in the court cases involving some 700 defendants.



But the federal government at this point still is refusing to reveal what agents, informers or “assets” it had at the events, and what they were doing.



A report from Just the News noted that the question already has been raised in Congress, by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who wondered, “How many January 6th protesters were actually working for the federal government.”​



Massie’s question came during a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing at which a video compilation showed Ray Epps, an apparent Trump supporter, telling people on both Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 to “go into the Capitol.”

He’s met with chants of “Fed! Fed! Fed!” as the crowd suspects he is a federal agent. And critically, he hasn’t been charged with anything.



Just the News reported Massie asked Attorney General Merrick Garland during the committee hearing about the Federal agents at the riot, and Garland declined to comment.



Significantly, WND reported when Revolver News tracked down Epps and released a report with evidence of proactive federal involvement in the events.



It also confirmed, in reporting backed by videos and images, there were others who worked in tandem with Epps, apparently to turn a peaceful rally into a riot.



Further, in a three-part documentary on the Capitol riot called “Patriot Purge,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson concluded growing evidence points to “incitement by federal agents” and the “intentional entrapment of American citizens.”



Julie Kely, who has done investigative reporting on the January 6 defendants for American Greatness, is among many who have pointed out that despite the repeated claims that January 6 was an “armed insurrection” of “white supremacists,” not one person has been charged with carrying or using a firearm inside the Capitol building. The only person who used a firearm inside the Capitol, she noted, was the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed female veteran, Ashley Babbitt.



And the FBI admitted it had not found evidence that January 6 was the result of an organized plot to overturn the 2020 election, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.



When the Daily Mail tracked down Epps in Arizona at his Rocking R Farms, the report pointed out that Epps never entered the Capitol. But the video evidence confirms he urged people to do just that.



Revolver News further pointed out that Epps initially was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for the events that day, but then suddenly, and ​mysteriously, was taken off the list.



WND reported when a U.S. Army veteran who faces 15 years in prison for his alleged role in the January 6 riot said in Carlson’s “patriot Purge” series, an FBI informant he knew from his military service urged him to join the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol.



Mark Ibrahim, a former Drug Enforcement Agency official, is accused by federal prosecutors of brandishing his duty weapon and badge on the Capitol grounds and climbing onto a monument to deliver a “monologue.” He’s been charged with making false statements to federal agents, entering restricted grounds with a firearm and climbing on a statue.



Also, in Carlson’s series, J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy who infiltrated Soviet front organizations during the Cold War, described the day as “a political warfare operation.”



He pointed to specific places where he saw “agent provocateurs” who attacked the Capitol with “a military-like precision,” goading members of the crowd to cause trouble. One person who fits the description of a provocateur is John Sulivan, who, as WND reported was in the Capitol on January 6 at the scene of the shooting death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. Sullivan was seen in a video leading a rally August 2020 in Washington calling for “revolution.” In a video by Sullivan showing him inside the Capitol, he can be heard declaring, “we did it!”



WND also reported that the federal government has cited in its prosecutions of January 6 defendants,’ other individuals doing the same things as the defendants.



Yet those individuals haven’t been charged. They have been identified repeatedly as “unindicated co-conspirators.”



Carlson pointed out the federal government likely has all the answers, but isn’t giving them up. “Why is the administration hiding more than 10,000 hours of surveillance tape from the U.S. Capitol? What could possibly be the reason for that? Even as they call for more openness. We need to get to the bottom of it. They could release those tapes today, but they’re not. why?” He wrote in a commentary.



“We ought to be asking those questions, urgently. Because as the attorney general reminded us, a lot depends on the answers. At least one new organization is. Revolver News is a new site and turned out to be one of the last honest outlets on the internet. A new piece on the site suggests an answer to some of these questions. We know the government is hiding the identify of many law enforcement officers who were present at the Capitol on January 6, not just the one who killed Ashli Babbitt. According to the government’s own court filings, those law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways.



“We know that because, without fail, the government has thrown the book at most of the people who were in the Capitol on January 6. There was a nationwide dragnet to find them. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight. But strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven’t been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they’re FBI operatives,” Carlson said.



“For example, one of those ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ is someone the government identifies only as ‘Person Two.’ According to those documents, ‘Person Two’ stayed in the same hotel room as an ‘insurrectionist’ named Thomas Caldwell, who’s alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. ‘Person Two’ also ‘stormed the barricades’ at the Capitol on January 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.



“The government’s indictments further indicate that Caldwell, who by the way is a 65-year-old man, was led to believe there would be a ‘quick reaction force’ also participating in January 6. That quick reaction force, Caldwell was told, would be led by someone called ‘Person Three,’ who had a hotel room and an accomplice,” Carlson documented.



“But wait. Here’s the interesting thing. ‘Person Two’ and ‘Person Three’ were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So, FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to governmentdocuments. And those two are not alone.”



Just the News reported there are some 700 defendants in the cases developed by the federal government over that day. Charges in some 600 of the cases involve misdemeanors for entering restricted Capitol locations, or picketing and disorderly conduct.



Also, about 225 individuals have been accused of assaulting officers, sometimes with a weapon such as a flagpole. About 45 defendants were charges with the destruction of government property, Just the News reported, and during proceedings for at least three of them, the government said their crimes on the grounds of the Capitol amounted to “terrorism” even though no charge of terrorism was filed.



Several dozen are being accused of conspiracy and also have been accused of theft of government property.

“No one has been charged with sedition, which is attempting to overthrow the government, CBS News noted.” More than 160 defendants have pleaded guilty, of whom over 85% admitted to nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, according to CBS News.



Four people died on January 6, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer inside the Capitol building, and three others who had separate medical emergencies. On January 7, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after being sprayed with a chemical substance on January 6, later collapsing, and ultimately dying from two strokes, the report said.



We appreciate our friends at WND News Center for contents in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...