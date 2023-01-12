One of the Greatest Ever: Legendary British Guitar Player Jeff Beck Passes Away at 78

Jeff Beck, regarded as one of the most influential and gifted rock guitarists of all time, has passed away at the age of 78.

The British musician rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck Group with Rod Stewart.

Beck had a tone, presence, and above all, a volume that redefined guitar music in the 1960s, and influenced movements like heavy metal, jazz-rock, and even punk rock.

Beck’s death was confirmed on his official Twitter page.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement said.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Speaking when he was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time in 2009, Beck – said: “I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible.”

“That’s the point now, isn’t it? I don’t care about the rules.

“In fact, if I don’t break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I’m not doing my job properly.”

His longtime friend Rod Stewart added the following on Twitter.

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond . Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP

2/2

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond .

Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

See what all of the legends have said about him below

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger added the following as well.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

The legendary Ozzy Osbourne added this about Beck.

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

The legendary Gene Simmons added the following about his friend.

Jeff Beck. No one like him. RIP

Jeff Beck. No one like him. RIP 😞 https://t.co/qsM5p7GloW — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 12, 2023

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said he was lost for words, but called Beck “the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing” and a “damn fine human being”.

Just posted a photo https://t.co/v1DRMuiEWV — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) January 11, 2023

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt prayers and condolences. There will never be another Jeff Beck.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



