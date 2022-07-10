One in Every 30 Kids in U.S. Has Autism a 50% Jump from 2017: Wonder What We’ve Done Differently in the Last Two Years?

The number of young people with autism is at a record level and it’s disturbing to say the least. A new study revealed that nearly a 52% spike in autism spectrum disorder prevalence among children and teens in the US between 2017 and 2020.

Now, one in every 30 kids will be diagnosed with the developmental disorder, which presents a range of behavioral and cognitive symptoms.



The findings from public health researchers at Guangdong Pharmaceutical University in China were published in JAMA Pediatrics Monday.

Study authors did not discuss potential causes for the stark rise, though many experts have attributed the increase to greater awareness of the condition among parents and doctors.

Using data from the annual National Health Interview Survey, conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers showed that figures have risen gradually since 2014, with a dip in cases between 2016 and 2017, then trending steadily upward again by 2020.

In 2014, 2.24% of children and adolescents were diagnosed with ASD. By 2016, it reached 2.76%, then dropped to 2.29% in 2017. As of 2020, the latest statistic available, that number was 3.49%.

They also noted significant differences in prevalence between certain groups. In 2020, 4.64% of boys were diagnosed with ASD versus just 1.56% of girls. Family income also seemed to play a role as those with lower economic statuses are more often diagnosed with ASD. However, the causes for such discrepancies were not included in the current study.





