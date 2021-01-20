One Hour After Biden is Sworn In, Arizona Senate President Releases Evidence of Voter Fraud

You can’t make up this level of corruption anymore America, literally one hour after Joe Biden is worn in as the 46th President of the United States, Arizona has released evidence from their state Senate on voter fraud.
Now the Senate President has said they have reached an agreement with Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to turn over all relevant information they sought in their subpoenas so that we may perform an audit. The letter goes on to say that Maricopa County acknowledges that the legislature is the sovereign power of the state and the county is a political subdivision.
Read the full letter below.
We have a feeling this voter fraud story in America is just getting started.
Why do we care. Bidens president now. He owns all of us. He commands the military now. So fuck us all.
Better late than never.
a day late and a dollar short
What good is declassifying evidence if no one pays for the crime!!! It does nothing!!!! That’s all we’ve seen these past years!!!!
You all need to die.
My brain Hurts right now is all I know to say…
Why are these letters always in potato resolution.
Obstruction of Justice? Hmmmmmmm 🤔
Is there any recourse? Seems all that we do is see the crimes that are committed and yet no enforcement of law.
I agree with Matt. It’s just getting started. That is why Trump is so damn calm…..
so now what? State by state we have not been able to do audits of forensic reports that anwer all the questions America needs to hear!
Why not earlier?