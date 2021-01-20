Chemical Free Body

One Hour After Biden is Sworn In, Arizona Senate President Releases Evidence of Voter Fraud

Matt Couch January 20, 2021 12 Comments

You can’t make up this level of corruption anymore America, literally one hour after Joe Biden is worn in as the 46th President of the United States, Arizona has released evidence from their state Senate on voter fraud.

Now the Senate President has said they have reached an agreement with Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to turn over all relevant information they sought in their subpoenas so that we may perform an audit. The letter goes on to say that Maricopa County acknowledges that the legislature is the sovereign power of the state and the county is a political subdivision.

Read the full letter below.

We have a feeling this voter fraud story in America is just getting started.

Randy N Mitten
Randy N Mitten
51 minutes ago

Why do we care. Bidens president now. He owns all of us. He commands the military now. So fuck us all.

1
Reply
Clayton Price
Clayton Price
36 minutes ago

Better late than never.

0
Reply
Doris A Chamberlain
Doris A Chamberlain
32 minutes ago

a day late and a dollar short

1
Reply
R
R
29 minutes ago

What good is declassifying evidence if no one pays for the crime!!! It does nothing!!!! That’s all we’ve seen these past years!!!!

1
Reply
Lee H. Oswald
Lee H. Oswald
26 minutes ago

You all need to die.

0
Reply
Reba Patton
Reba Patton
22 minutes ago

My brain Hurts right now is all I know to say…

1
Reply
Derrrrrrrrrr Errrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Derrrrrrrrrr Errrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
15 minutes ago

Why are these letters always in potato resolution.

0
Reply
P Mac
P Mac
14 minutes ago

Obstruction of Justice? Hmmmmmmm 🤔

0
Reply
Alida Lott
Alida Lott
9 minutes ago

Is there any recourse? Seems all that we do is see the crimes that are committed and yet no enforcement of law.

0
Reply
Lichen Craig
Lichen Craig
6 minutes ago

I agree with Matt. It’s just getting started. That is why Trump is so damn calm…..

0
Reply
Elaine Fortune
Elaine Fortune
5 minutes ago

so now what? State by state we have not been able to do audits of forensic reports that anwer all the questions America needs to hear!

0
Reply
Helen Watt. MD, MPH
Helen Watt. MD, MPH
3 minutes ago

Why not earlier?

0
Reply
