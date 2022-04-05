ONE DEAD AND ONE CRITICAL AFTER BEING STRUCK BY TRAIN IN VAN BUREN ON SUNDAY

According to the Van Buren Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, two pedestrians were struck by a train while crossing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge that crosses Lee Creek in Van Buren.

One man died and the other is in critical condition after they were struck by the train. The deceased was Kelly Settle, 51, of Van Buren and Charley Foulk, who suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to officials.

Settle’s family members told local 40/29 News the two men were friends but did not know why they were walking on the bridge.

A location near the scene of the accident is a popular fishing spot. There were “Private Property – No Trespassing” signs posted nearby.

According to officials, the driver of the train noticed the two people on the bridge and he activated the emergency braking system on the trains but was unable to stop in time. Officials said it wasn’t unusual for the train to be traveling near 50 mph when approaching the bridge.

