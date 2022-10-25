OMG: Police Tase Felon Running After High Speed Chase for Resisting Arrest and He Ignites Into Human Fireball [GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING]

Most people have heard many times that resisting arrest is a bad idea. Such a lesson was particularly punctuated inLittle Rock, Arkansas on October 13.

According to dash cam video, Little Rock police spotted a man on a black sport bike without a license plate. When the officer activated the cruiser’s lights, the cyclist sped off.

They cyclist sped through residential areas at speeds surpassing 90 miles per hour, as he raced through stop signs and red lights and into oncoming traffic, at one point nearly crashing into another vehicle.

Once the cyclist reached the freeway, his speed reached up to 120 mph. After nearly 10 minutes the speeder cut across a Kroger parking lot and into a nearby neighborhood. The rider ditched the crotch rocket near a tree and attempted to escape the police on foot. But the long arm of the law caught up.

As captured on camera, a member of the Arkansas State Police fired his taser at the fleeing suspect. When the barbs of the taser struck the running suspect, he blew up like a giant firecracker. His torso burst into a furious fireball that consumed the rest of him.

One trooper shouted the obvious after the explosion, “He’s on fire!”

The human torch started running and then decided trying to roll on the ground to put out the tormenting flames. He than jumped up and ran in the opposite direction, but not for long, as he was back down rolling trying to extinguish the flames.

He realized he was in real trouble and at some point, he decided he’d like to be friendlier with the police and be less on fire, screaming, “Help me! Help me!”

The police immediately retrieved a fire extinguisher and put him out.

The suspect complained to the officers, “I can’t breathe!” “None of us can. Put your hand behind you back,” the police responded.

Another cop added, “Good reason not to run, man.”

“Yeah, no kidding,” the former firework replied.

The following video is GRAPHIC [VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]

#Arkansas

*potentially disturbing*

Dashcam video (reportedly in Little Rock) from October 13th shows a pursuit suspect on a motorcycle fleeing from police on foot when a taser is used; igniting the suspect into a roaring fireball. They apparently had a jerrycan in their backpack. pic.twitter.com/hFqVqzMVLe — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 21, 2022

So, the question is, “Why did the cyclist go completely Captain Kerosene?” According to the “Police Pursuits” YouTube channel offers this explanation: Unbeknownst to the troopers, the suspect had a canister of gas in his backpack. The taser prongs likely puncture the can, causing ignition.

He is one fortunate person as burns were mostly superficial, but obviously very painful. He is expected to make a full recovery.

He was reportedly taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, which houses a special burn unit.

This is an excellent reminder, “Don’t get involved in a high speed chase and then resist arrest.”

