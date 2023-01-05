OMG: Murder Suspect of the Four Idaho Students in Custody Was Active Person in Facebook Group Trying to Solve the Case

Six weeks ago, four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus. This investigation has been a main topic of conversation across social media platforms, news outlets, and even across dinner tables.

It became so large Facebook groups were created with the intent to discuss the case and solve the mystery of the killer’s identity. After six weeks, Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested and is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder, according to CBS News. When news of the arrest hit media outlets, many people expressed significant concerns with the fact that Kohberger was the suspect.

One of the largest Facebook groups dedicated to solving the case, with around 180k members, had one member who called himself “Pappa Rodger.”

After hearing about the arrest, many began to integrate what they knew about Pappa Rodger with what they’d learned about Kohberger and believed the two were one in the same man. Pappa Rodger was one of the most active members in the Facebook group, constantly sparking conversation about the killer, raising speculations about the motive, the entry point to the crime scene, the murder weapon, and why there were no suspects earlier on in the case.

But, to some the most bone chilling fact connecting the two is that Kohberger, a criminology student, published a survey roughly seven months earlier with questions which were nearly identical to those posed by Pappa Rodger. Some members in the Facebook group accused Pappa Rodger of being a psycho and even replied to his questions saying that they were ones only the killer would ask.

After the connection between Kohberger’s survey and Pappa Rodger’s questions was made, people began to comment on the uncanny physical resemblance between Kohberger and Pappa Rodger’s profile pic. Shortly after that discovery, the “Pappa Rodger” Facebook account was disabled.

While there is no conclusive proof that Kohberger and “Pappa Rodger” are the same, it is reasonable that many are now demanding to know the truth. Members of the Facebook group have brought up the fact that murderers often return to the scene of their crimes or, like Raskolnikov in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment, find themselves wanting to draw attention to their own part in the murder. Perhaps becoming “Pappa Rodger” was Kohberger’s way of channeling Raskolnikov?



Do you think Bryan Kohberger and Pappa Rodger are the same person? Is it a good policy for Facebook to allow groups dedicated to discussing and solving criminal cases, where even the murderer might be part of the conversation?

