OMG: Did Someone Discover an Alien in a Cave in Turkey? Alleged Alien Video Goes VIRAL

Is this an alien in a cave in Turkey? This video is taking the internet by storm.

It seems an Alien trapped in a cave in Turkey, as forecasted by Craig Hamilton-Parker, in 2023, the Alien appear to people’s eyes.

So what is everyone's thoughts on this Alien stuck in a cave in Turkey? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 30, 2023

When you’ve mastered interstellar space travel, but get lost in a cave… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 29, 2023

WATCH:

Many users on Twitter chimed in with their thoughts.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

