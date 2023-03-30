News

OMG: Did Someone Discover an Alien in a Cave in Turkey? Alleged Alien Video Goes VIRAL

- by Matt Couch - 1 Comment

Is this an alien in a cave in Turkey? This video is taking the internet by storm.

It seems an Alien trapped in a cave in Turkey, as forecasted by Craig Hamilton-Parker, in 2023, the Alien appear to people’s eyes.

WATCH:

Many users on Twitter chimed in with their thoughts.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Press Secretary Shares VILE Tweet About Shooting “Transphobes” Just Hours After Shooting at Christian School in Nashville

The American Healthcare System has Been Systematically Destroyed… Here’s How We Begin to Rebuild It

Twitter Claims Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles Was Suspended on Twitter for Posting a Bible Verse Because it ‘Violated Terms of Service’

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jonsonjay85
jonsonjay85
25 minutes ago

I’m currently generating over $35,100 a month thanks to one small internet job, therefore I really like your work! I am aware that with a beginning cdx05 capital of $28,800, you are cdx02 presently making a sizeable quantity of money online.

.
.
Just open the link———————->> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.com

0
Reply