OMG: Body Language Expert Breaks Down Bill Gates Interview About His Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ‘Well He’s Dead’

This is absolutely fascinating as a Communications Professor has broke down Bill Gates reaction to be asked questions about his relationship with convicted child predator and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft co-founder and one of the richest men in the world was pressed on “PBS NewsHour” about having had numerous meetings with Epstein after he had already been “found guilty of soliciting prostitution from minors.”

“It was reported at that time that you have a number of meetings with Jeffrey Epstein. Who when you met him 10 years ago, he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors. What did you know about him when you were meeting with him as you’ve said yourself in the hopes of raising money.”

“You know, I had dinners with him,” Gates replied, fiddling nervously with his hands and pulling on the ring finger on his left hand.

“I regret doing that,” Gates said of the friendship that reportedly played a key role in the destruction of his 27-year marriage to now-ex-wife, Melinda.

“He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have,” Gates explained, trying to justify it because “not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.”

“Those meetings were a mistake. They didn’t result in what he purported and I cut them off,” Gates said with a nervous smile.

Gates tried to end the conversation by saying “You know, that goes back a long time ago now, so there’s nothing new on that.”

Unfortunately for him anchor Judy Woodruff was not ready to just let him get off so easily. Saying that you “continued to meet with him over several years.”

“Well …,” an exasperated-sounding Gates said, raising his hands as he pondered his response.

“I’ve said I regretted having those dinners. And there’s nothing, absolutely nothing new on that,” he said, again trying to end the topic.

Woodruff again pressed on, asking him if there was “a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?”

“Well, he’s dead, so …,” Gates said, shrugging and chuckling nervously.

“You know, in general, you always have to be careful and … you know, I’m very proud of what we’ve done in philanthropy, very proud of the work of the foundation.”

“That’s why I get up every day and focus on,” said Gates, who is currently worth $131 billion, according to Forbes.

Now let’s get to our Communications Professor who studies Gates body language, and this is a fascinating breakdown of his reactions, including the professor says that Gates answers look like they were prepared for him by a lawyer.

“One way police interrogators establish if a suspect is telling the truth is to compare a suspects answers with information that police can verify in another way. So if a suspect is lying about or downplaying basic verifiable facts like where they were, they could be lying about even more important information the police have not yet verified,” Communications Professor Alexander Lyons says.

The expert went on.

“So the question is, does the word dinner accurately describe the various meetings he had with Epstein, or is he minimizing? Now I’m not a detective, but if there’s verifiable information out there that you know that establishes that these were more than just dinners, then post a comment below about that,” Communications Professor Alexander Lyon explains.

“Let’s talk about an important concept called quantity. That’s a conversational maxim, a concept that says a normal conversation will flow well when people provide an adequate amount of information, quantity, its’ a sign of conversational trouble when somebody gives too much or too little information for the situation.”

So I looked at all of his answers earlier and his answers about Epstein are less than half the normal length.

“His first several answers in the interview provide a baseline of 46 second average, his Epstein answers average just 21 seconds, he clammed up all of a sudden, and that’s another reason he comes off as winky.”

This is where it gets really creepy with her next question.

“Is there a lesson for you, or anyone else looking at this?”

Gates: “Well He’s Dead, so uhhh, in general you always have to be careful.”

WOW, Holy Shit folks, just watch this interview below with the communications professor and expert.

