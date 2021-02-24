OMG: Biden’s HHS Pick Advocates Sex Changes for Children

On Thursday, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will be holding a nomination hearing for Dr. Rachel Levine, President Joe Biden’s pick to be the Assistant Secretary of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Levine has been an advocate as the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the draconian shut downs with Governor Tom Wolf. Levine has been against the state reopening, and is all for the lockdowns.

Levine is also the one who forced Covid-19 patients out of hospitals and back into nursing homes in Pennsylvania, as well as long term care facilities, helping to spread the deadly virus to the elderly and infirm, who the virus is most lethal to.

Then if that wasn’t enough, Levine then downplayed the criticism, stating that it was a necessary part of the state’s coronavirus response, and that the virus was already at those facilities.

But what’s most alarming America, is that Levine is an advocate for sex changes for pre-butertal people, also known as children in laymen’s terms.

Levine has given lectures as far back as at least 2012 on how to perform sex changes and gender conversion therapy on children. This is absolutely disgusting and sickening.

According to the future Assistant Secretary at HHS, children should be given the latitude to choose their own gender. Levine even advised adults to ““try not to force them one way or other [sic]” and instead to follow the child’s lead.

“For prepubertal children,” Levine said in a 2017 speech at Franklin & Marshall College, “they might present in different ways. They might present at school in the gender they were identified at birth, or they might present as the other gender, or they might be more gender-fluid.” Levine has described children as young as five or six as “knowing” which gender they wanted to be.

Levine even says once a child reaches a “young adolescent” stage that puberty blockers are recommended, a practice Levine followed at Penn State Hershey Medical Center as Chief of the Adolescent Medicine and Eating Disorders.

You can read more of this insanity at The National Pulse.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...