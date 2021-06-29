Oklahoma Will Give You $1,200 for Going Back to Work..

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt, along with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced Monday that applications are open for the $1,200 Back To Work Initiative which is a cash bonus for previously unemployed persons who have returned to the work force.

“The application for Oklahomans to submit their information for the $1,200 Back to Work Initiative is now open,” the OESC said Monday. “Those who have returned to full time employment and meet the program’s eligibility criteria can apply online at this link.”

Officials say that initial payments for the program should go out beginning in the middle of the month.

“After submitting your information, applications will be reviewed individually to verify paystubs and program eligibility,” the Department said. “The first payments for this program are expected to be made the week of July 12-July 16.”

The OESC reminds Oklahomans that to be eligible for the Back to Work Initiative, claimants need to have already worked and show paystubs for 6 weeks of full-time employment at the time of their application.

“We also encourage claimants to double check their information when filling out the application to ensure the hours entered exactly matches the amount of hours worked reflected on their paystubs,” the Department said.

Stitt announced last month that the state’s supplement to federal unemployment benefits for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would end on June 26th.

For frequency asked questions, you can click here.

