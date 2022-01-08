OKLAHOMA OFFICIALS HAVE THREE MEN IN CUSTODY IN AMAZON THEFT RING​

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, thanks to a garbage bag containing an envelope with an address, they were able to arrest, and have in custody, the alleged robbery ring responsible for theft of thousands of missing Amazon packages, during the holidays.​

Three people are allegedly part of what authorities described on Wednesday as a “massive theft ring” and were accused of stealing thousands of Amazon packages and dumping hundreds of them outside of Oklahoma City.



Officers arrested Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado and Maikel Perez Laurencio. Sheriff’s deputies say the trio will likely face multiple felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement.

Initially on December 30, authorities found the packages dumped in a rural area of northeast Oklahoma, according to their Facebook post about the incident. The packages were supposed to have been delivered by Christmas and had left an Amazon facility enroute to a U.S. Postal Service facility for delivery.



Some of the packages had the items within them removed, the Sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Someone had removed the items they wanted and discarded the rest. Apparently, the thief isn’t much of a reader, as the books that were being delivered were left behind.”



With the address found in the garbage bag in their possession, detectives obtained a search warrant and executed it at a Luther, Oklahoma home, where they found it filled with thousands of undelivered Amazon packages, which they say were stolen from a local Amazon distribution site.



Captain Robert Tye of the Sheriff’s office said, “Everywhere you could stick something we found packages. In closets, a detached garage, the attic and even an underground storm shelter.



Two of the three suspects are Cuban nationals in the U.S. illegally, and detectives are still confirming their identities, the Facebook post said. Investigators are working with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to confirm the identities.



The suspects had been working with Amazon as third-party drivers, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.



All three suspects will face at least 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement, though more charges could be filed. One also will be charges with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.



“We are thankful for the quick investigative work of the Oklahoma Count Sheriff’s office and are committed to taking care of any customers who may have been impacted by this criminal activity,” spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.



The sheriff’s office has returned packages to Amazon to be re-delivered, the Facebook post said.

