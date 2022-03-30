Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Dr Mark Sherwood: Dems are not the Problem… It’s the GOP RINO Cowards in Office

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show is sponsored by the explosive new book by Robert F Kennedy Jr, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Order your copy today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.

How was our once free nation overrun by globalist Marxists who hate American and deny that we have Constitutional Rights? How have we so quickly given up the fight over the stolen election of 2020? Why has our government gotten away with severe covid-19 restrictions that violate every law on the book? Whose fault is it?



The easy answer is that it’s the Democrats fault. Their stated platform is as atheistic and anti-God as possible. They are pushing the Green New Deal, Black Lives Matter, vaccine mandates and war with Russia. For all intents and purposes, it appears that they are to blame.



Dr Mark Sherwood, the Republican Gubernatorial candidate in Oklahoma, has a different culprit: The Republican Party. During my interview with him at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour, he explained:

“What’s happening is a microcosm of what’s happening around the country. And I’ve heard many times as I was growing up that Oklahoma is a red state. Well, when I got into this covid-19 nonsense back in March of 2020 with my dear wife, who’s right here, we saw something different.



“I saw something that I didn’t think was possible. I saw cowards in office that did nothing. I saw people told that they were non-essential. I saw people giving vaccine mandates and mask mandates. I saw that nonsense go across my own state, and I thought to myself, “This doesn’t feel right.”



So, Jeff, I started looking into it, and I started asking questions. Why are we doing this? The more I dug into it, the more I realized that it was a problem in Oklahoma that was not tied to the Democrats, it was tied to the Republicans. Specifically, the RINOs.”



Dr Sherwood is absolutely correct: American has been destroyed over the past two years, and the blame lies primarily on the shoulders of the GOP. Think about it: The Democrats obviously hate America. They were behind much of the election fraud and the unconstitutional laws and mandates passed in response to covid-19.



The problem, though, is that the GOP did nothing to fight back. Why did the Republican Party do nothing when it came to the illegal changing of the voting rules prior to the 2020 Election? Why do they not combat the lies coming out of Pfizer, the FDA and CDC about the supposed safety and effectiveness of the Poison Death Shots?



If it weren’t for the Republican leadership, we’d probably still have Donald Trump in the White House instead of the bumbling fool currently residing across the street on a sound stage. If we had strong GOP leadership, Big Tech would’ve been handled properly to protect free speech, our constitutional rights would not have been stripped away during covid and we’d have clean and fair elections.



This is why I’ve been calling to primary virtually every Republican elected official, especially those in DC. However, we also need new leadership on the local level. That’s why I’m fully endorsing Dr Mark Sherwood to be the next governor of Oklahoma.



The Republican Party is corrupt and are not looking to protect your constitutional rights. They claim they are, but when push comes to shove they do nothing. So how do we respond? By ousting the current leadership and replacing them with principled conservatives like Dr Sherwood.

I highly encourage you to support Dr Mark Sherwood in his campaign to be the next Governor of Oklahoma. Head on over to Sherwood2022.com and donate, get involved or simply familiarize himself with his positions.



And speaking of corruption, I strongly encourage you to order a copy of Robert F Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci, which will help you to understand the inner workings of Fauci, Bill Gates and the powers-that-be to implement the globalist covid-19 scam on the American people. Order today at https://amzn.to/36D0LLg.

