OHIO CONGRESSMAN MIKE TURNER TO REPLACE DEVIN NUNES AS RANKING MEMBER OF HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE MCCARTHY SAYS

Last Thursday House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) appointed Congressman Michael Turner (OH) to be the Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, effective January 1, 2022, upon the resignation of Congressman Devin Nunes (CA). Leader McCarthy released the following statement on this appointment:



“Congressman Turner’s commitment to this country is unwavering. Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth. Mike’s leadership of the Committee will continue the great work of Congressman Nunes who has led the committee with integrity. Every American committed to the security and safety of this country should be well-assured of Congressman Turner’s leadership of the House Intelligence Committee.”



Turner who served as president of the NATO Assembly from 2014 to 2016, was first placed on the Intelligence Committee in 2015, where he is currently the number two Republican. He also serves on the House Armed Service Committee. Turner briefly considered running for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Senator Rob Portman, although he ultimately decided not to enter the race.



Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Utah Rep. Chris Stewart were also under consideration for the position, according to a previous report by Politico.



Nunes announced on December 6 that he would leave Congress by the end of 2021 and will serve as the chief executive officer of Truth Social, a new social media company founded by former President Donald Trump.



Nunes also had kind words about his replacement Michael Turner saying in a statement, “For many years, Mike has been an extremely valuable fighter for House Intelligence Committee Republicans. He was instrumental in the work we did to expose the Russian collusion hoax, and he was a major asset in demolishing the Democrats’ ridiculous accusations during the first impeachment of President Trump. I have every confidence Mike will be a fearless and skillful leader for Intelligence Committee Republicans and will perform rigorous oversight over the Intelligence Community. I congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as Ranking Member.”

