Ohio Attorney General Drops All Charges Against Arrested Reporter at East Palestine, Ohio Press Conference

- by Howard Roark - 1 Comment

The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has dropped all charges against a TV reporter who was covering the news conference on the East Palestine train derailment, spill, and burn off.

Evan Lambert, a reporter for NewsNation, was pushed to the floor and handcuffed by tyrannical Columbiana County Sheriff’s deputies on Feb 8 after he refused officials’ demands that he stop giving a live report while Gov. Mike DeWine was speaking at the news conference, held at a local elementary school.

It was a shocking scene, that concerned Americans on both sides of the aisle as to what’s really happening in Ohio.

Lambert was laughably charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Both are misdemeanors. He was released on a bond about five hours later.

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence,” Yost said in a statement. “While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them. The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

Yost said in his statement that tensions were running high in the days following the Feb 3 derailment and that local officials appeared to be following the lead of the National Guard.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” Yost said.

“Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

Governor DeWine urged Yost to drop the charges against Lambert, saying “That would be the best thing.”

