OH WOW! Twitter Employees Plan to Send ‘List of Demands’ to Future Owner Elon Musk: This Should Go Over Well [LETTER INSIDE]

Twitter employees have apparently this week circulated a list of demands that they plan to send to the world’s richest man and billionaire Elon Musk to address their concerns once he completes his purchase of the social media giant.

According to a new report by Time Magazine that was actually published, the letter comes in response to rumors that Musk plans to eliminate as many at 75% of Twitter’s overinflated and massive 7,500 employees that spend their days doing nothing but suspending and banning conservatives.

Part of the demands of course, among other things is that Musk must “preserve” the current employee head count. Ha, oh this is glorious, this is too much, I can’t wait for Elon’s response to this.

Oh, wait, did I forget to mention we have the letter?

Directed to “Staff, Elon Musk, and Board of Directors,” the letter claims that a move to gut the platform’s staff would endanger the “public conversation” to a degree that they claimed was unacceptable.

“Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation. A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation,” a draft of the letter read. “Twitter has significant effects on societies and communities across the globe. As we speak, Twitter is helping to uplift independent journalism in Ukraine and Iran, as well as powering social movements around the world.”

They’re also apparently worried about Elon firing employees and that it “will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation.”

The letter went on to say that unless they were all assured the they would be allowed to keep their overinflated do nothing jobs and all of their benefits, that Twitter would cease to exist. Ha, so now they’re threatening Musk, which by the way is a felony, that’s business sabotage.

“We cannot do our work in an environment of constant harassment and threats. Without our work, there is no Twitter,” they wrote. “We, the workers at Twitter, will not be intimidated … We will not stop serving the public conversation.”

They then called on Musk to “cease these negligent layoff threats,” and then they followed those asinine statements with a list of concrete demands. Oh dear Lord baby Jesus, these people are insane. No wonder Twitter is a hemorrhaging cesspool losing hundreds of millions per year.

Under the heading of “respect,” they state

“We demand leadership to respect the platform and the workers who maintain it by committing to preserving the current headcount.”

Under “safety,” they added, “We demand that leadership does not discriminate against workers on the basis of their race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, or political beliefs. We also demand safety for workers on visas, who will be forced to leave the country they work in if they are laid off.”

Under “protection,” they demanded a commitment to preserve their current benefits and allow for continued remote work. LMAO, I just can’t with this damn letter. They then went on to say they expect “fair” severance policies if they are terminated. Haven’t they stolen enough money from the company doing nothing but driving the titanic into the iceberg for years?

Under the last heading, “dignity,” they concluded, “We demand transparent, prompt and thoughtful communication around our working conditions. We demand to be treated with dignity, and to not be treated as mere pawns in a game played by billionaires.”

