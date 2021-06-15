OH SNAP! Vladimir Putin Asks NBC News Who Ordered the Assassination of Ashli Babbitt by the Capitol Police (VIDEO)

The mainstream media, democrats, and even elite Republicans refuse to discuss the murder of 34-year-old and 14-year Air Force veteran at the Capitol on January 6. Babbitt was a Trump supporter who was shot and murdered unarmed at point blank range by a still unnamed Capitol Police officer.

Putin sat down with NBC News for his first on-camera interview with a western news agency in more than three years.

Putin avoided a lot of public commentary during much of the Trump administration, but less than six months into the Biden Administration, he has came out swimming at the idiocy of the Biden Administration on a host of issues the US has.

Putin spoke for nearly an hour and a half as Biden met with the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, from which Russia was suspended in 2014 after it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

The interview was well put together by Putin to follow Biden’s disastrous appearance at the G7 and NATO summits.

Putin took the opportunity to hammer a weak American President, and the entire world was watching how feeble and sad Biden truly is on a world stage.

“Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?” Mr Putin said, referring to Ashli Babbitt, a California woman who died during the riot after being shot by a member of US Capitol Police, who was cleared of wrongdoing in her death. “Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? And they didn’t go there to steal a laptop. They came with political demands,” said Mr Putin.

The US, he reasoned, was guilty of the same intolerance for political dissent as his government has been accused of harbouring.

Putin took shots at Democrats for politicizing what happened on January 6, and using it as an opportunity to seize power over the American people.

More from Putin’s interview:

Putin said the U.S. allegations that Russian hackers or the government itself were behind cyberattacks in the U.S. were “farcical,” and he challenged NBC News, and by implication the U.S. government, to produce proof that Russians were involved. “We have been accused of all kinds of things,” he said. “Election interference, cyberattacks and so on and so forth. And not once, not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof. Just unfounded accusations.” Asked about Biden’s criticism that Russia had added to global instability, he accused the U.S. of doing the same in Libya, Afghanistan and Syria. And the Russians aren’t cracking down on internal dissent, he said, any more than the U.S. is doing with its laws against foreign agents.

Continued..

More than once, Biden has recounted how he told Putin to his face that he doesn’t “have a soul” during a Kremlin visit in 2011 when he was vice president.

“I do not remember this particular part of our conversations,” Putin said when he was asked about the characterization.

Asked what he thought of Biden, Putin said he was a professional and suggested that he could work with him.

“He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics,” he said.

“Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual. Otherwise he would not have become U.S. president,” Putin said. “He is a colorful individual.”

But he also stressed the need for “predictability and stability” in Russia’s relationship with the U.S., adding, “This is something we haven’t seen in recent years.”

Thanks to our friends at Red State for contributing to this article.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...