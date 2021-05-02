OH MY! Powerful Teachers Unions Influenced CDC on Schools Reopening New Emails Show

We all know that the Teachers Unions are one of the main culprits destroying America from within, and now we have even more proof than before.

The American Federation of Teachers lobbied the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on, and even suggested language for, the federal agency’s school-reopening guidance released in February.

The corrupt continue to dominate American citizens on the daily.

The powerful teachers unions all out assault preceded the federal agency putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person classrooms, emails between CDC, AFT, and White House officials now show.

The emails were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act request by the conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust and provided to The New York Post.

The documents now show a flurry of activity between CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, her top advisors and teachers union officials. These emails all took place in the days before the Biden Administration’s February 12 announcement of school-reopening guidelines.

“Thank you again for Friday’s rich discussion about forthcoming CDC guidance and for your openness to the suggestions made by our president, Randi Weingarten, and the AFT,” wrote AFT senior director for health issues Kelly Trautner in a Feb 1 email — which described the union as the CDC’s “thought partner.”

“We were able to review a copy of the draft guidance document over the weekend and were able to provide some initial feedback to several staff this morning about possible ways to strengthen the document,” Trautner continued. “… We believe our experiences on the ground can inform and enrich thinking around what is practicable and prudent in future guidance documents.”

The emails were forwarded to Walensky from Carole Johnson, the White House coronavirus testing coordinator. Other emails included Will McIntee, an associate director of public engagement at The White House.

“We are immensely grateful for your genuine desire to earn our confidence and your committment to partnership,” Trautner said in another email to Walensky on Feb 3.

Emails show a call between Walensky and Weingarten — the former boss of New York City’s United Federation of Teachers — was arranged for Feb 7.

The lobbying paid off. In at least two instances, language “suggestions” offered by the union were adopted nearly verbatim into the final text of the CDC document.

