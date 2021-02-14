OH MY! Latinos For Trump Sues to Shut Congress Down Over Civil Rights Violations

Latinos for Trump has fired the first shots at a corrupt establishment over the weekend the group filed suit to shut down Congress over Civil Rights violations.

Biannca Garcia, the groups founder has a long history of conducting voter engagement campaigns for Hispanics and Latinos across America. She’s worked for the Blexit Campaign in Texas, minority outreach for the RNC in Texas, and she is now ready to lead what she calls the “biggest Civil Rights Action Case since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

“Because of the illegal way the government used emergency powers for COVID to override our voting rights, we did not have our voices heard, and as minorities, we are supposed to have our votes protected. That is what the voting rights acts are about, and the Government did not do their due diligence,” Garcia said.

“We want the entire Congress to shut down because they are unconstitutional and operating illegally, and we are suing all 50 states. We are the Majority. We are the Middle 90%, who had our rights violated by the US Government,” Garcia told DJH Media. “The 5% for the Democrat party and the 5% in the Republican party are not in our lawsuit,” she said. “That leaves the Middle 90%.”

From the filing, they are calling the lawsuit of the “invisible argument”:

“The truth of the allegations set forth herein compels the shocking

conclusion that every member of currently-seated 117th U.S. Congress and the President-Elect, who is scheduled to be sworn in this coming Wednesday, January 20th, were not legitimately elected because the People of the United States were given ballots that were patently illegal under federal law, namely HAVA. Therefore, the entire 117th Congress is illegitimate and all actions taken since January 3, 2021, including the counting of the Electoral College votes and confirmation of Joseph Biden as President-Elect and the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump arenull and void.



5. Never before in the history of the United States of America (the

“Republic”) has the entire federal election been conducted in clear and unequivocal violation of duly-enacted federal election law. With the sitting President’s term set to expire this Wednesday, January 20th, this situation is a Constitutional Crisis of cataclysmic proportion unlike any seen since the Southern States seceded from the Republic in 1861. The only conceivable remedy is for this Honorable Court to enter

an injunction to restrain all further action and to enjoin the enforcement and effect of all previous actions of the 117th Congress until trial upon the merits, and, upon anverdict for the Plaintiffs, for the Court to order the 50 states to conduct a new federalnelection that conforms to the minimum standards of HAVA.

“No one in the Government did their job to protect us from the illegal violations of our voting rights. so the list of people we want to be shut down is long.”

The court filings reference the HAVA act, which is an extension of the Civil Rights Voting Act, both are designed to protect minority voters with special funding from the federal government.

The checks and balances in place were not used in the last election as they are intended the complaint states.

They also claim that the groups changed the laws to accommodate governors’ emergency powers and Secretary of State officers did not follow their constitutional duties about voting.

Also named in the lawsuits are Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Mark Zuckerberg, Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Brad Raffensperger, and all members of the 117th U.S. Congress.

