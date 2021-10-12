OH MY! DOCTOR SAYS MANY CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS AND STAFF TREATED WITH IVE*****IN FOR COVID-19​

A new claim is making the rounds of the media that members of Congress and their staff members are reportedly treating COVID-19 with ivermectin, despite official criticism of the drug’s effectiveness against the virus.

The claim was posted on Twitter through the account of Dr. Pierre Kory, whose bio says he was formerly “Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin.”



His tweet links to the website of the Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Prevention & Treatment Protocols for COVID-19. I highly recommend you visit the sight, especially if you or a loved one have tested positive or you are suspicious of having COVID.

***BREAKING SCANDAL*** FACT: Between 100-200 members of Congress and their families & staffers have been treated with IVM & our I-MASK+ protocol for COVID. NO hospitalizations. Not one of them reported that to the people. Saved themselves & stayed silent as IVM was torched.

1) This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous

2) I would never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself



I fully stand by this tweet. https://t.co/Vt6UJ2K7sT — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) October 8, 2021

As a lot of people are aware, Ivermectin has been a controversial drug affiliated with treatment regimens for COVID-19. The major use of the drug is to treat internal parasites in large animals such as horses and cows. There is also a human use, as noted by the Food and Drug Administration.



“For humans, Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasite worms, and there are tropical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” The FDA says on its website.



The FDA has not approved Ivermectin in any form for use to treat COVID-19. The World Health Organization has said that its use should only be limited to clinical trials, because of uncertainty over the drug’s impacts on people.



However, multiple reports have emerged of individuals taking the drug. Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas has touted the use of the drug, according to Newsweek. Podcast host Joe Rogan listed Ivermectin among the drugs he used when he came down with the disease.



“Thousands of physicians on the frontlines want the option of administering Ivermectin. Yet they are widely discouraged, even demonized…they face loss of their livelihood if they discuss it publicly.”

Medicine has been perverted when MDs can’t use a safe approve drug. t.co/re2ztbcjfk—-Mary Beth Pfeiffer (@marybethpf) October 9, 2021

We must use all available means to stop COVID-19, including ivermectin | Opinion https://t.co/sFS5e4sB06 pic.twitter.com/qaP9kcaOKG — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) October 7, 2021

In the various anecdotal reports that have emerged, some individuals and doctors have reported success using the drug.



Other reports have emerged of individuals self-medicating who have suffered serious side effects.

Amid the various reports, it is often unclear which form of the drug was taken or in what dosage.

