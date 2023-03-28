OH MY! Chick-fil-A Discontinuing Longtime Side Dish to ‘Help Simplify’ Menu

Some not so good news for Chick-fil-A customers looking to offset their intake of fried chicken on the menu with a healthy option.

Those customers will soon have one less healthy option on the menu.

As of April 3, Chick-fil-A locations across the country will no longer offer the chains side salad, which had existed on the Chick-fil-A menu in some for or another (sometimes with carrots and cabbage) for at least a decade.

“Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A,” reads a statement issued by Chick-fil-A, Inc., concerning the salad’s discontinuation. “In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu.”

Any customers who order the salad between now and April 3 will also be provided with a :flyer letting them known about the change,” a spokesperson for the company stated.

The side salad may be disappearing from the menu, but the item’s ingredients of mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and shredded cheese, will continue to be available as part of the chain’s Cobb and Spicy Southwest entree-sized salads.

in its statement, Chick-fil-A, Inc also stated that the chain’s Kale Crunch side salad, currently the only one on the menu, will be upgraded to a larger size and “may be an alternative for some guests.”

The news that the side salad was being discontinued comes just six weeks after Chick-fil-A announced plans to test a veggie-forward Cauliflower Sandwich in three test markets.

The chain, however, has not decided or indicated if the Cauliflower Sandwich is poised for a national rollout.

