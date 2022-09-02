OH GOODIE! NSA Deploys ‘Election Security Group’ to Combat Foreign Cyberhackers and to ‘Protect’ Midterm Elections

By now we’re not sure anyone is believing the United States government which has turned into a verified Banana Republic at this point. There’s hardly anyone without a mental disease that thinks President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and yet here we are again with the lovely federal government meddling yet again and using that “foreign interference” bullshit.

The National Security Agency (NSA) says they have deployed their ‘Election Security Group’ (NSG) to ‘Protect’ the midterm elections. Gee, that makes us all feel warm and fuzzy when they stuffed the ballots the old fashioned way with over one hundred million mail in ballots and no ID’s checked.

The NSA will work to identify and fight foreign cyber hackers “by exposing them publicly, making their financial costs skyrocket, and by deploying other techniques,” according to The Washington Times.

“Thousands of people are going to work every day to defend the elections from foreign threats, from generating insights to sharing information to imposing costs by degrading and disrupting foreign adversary activity,” Katrina Cheesman, Election Security Group spokesperson, told The Washington Times.

The Washington Times reported:

The National Security Agency and Cyber Command have activated their Election Security Group tasked with disrupting foreign cyberattackers aiming to hack or interfere with the upcoming midterm elections, assembling a team to combat threats coming from China, Iran and Russia.

The group uses its foreign signals and intelligence collection capabilities to identify attackers and their intent and then fights against attackers by exposing them publicly, making their financial costs skyrocket, and by deploying other techniques.

The team includes information specialists, planners, and operations specialists that are squarely focused on foreign threats, while leaving related domestic work to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

When the Election Security Group spots a cyberattack it will go on offense against the attacker, while its information provided to the domestic agencies can be used to diminish an attacker’s efforts in the U.S.

NSA and Cyber Command pass information about foreign actors to the FBI and Homeland Security who work with state and local governments as well as tech and social media companies.

We know what the threat to our Republic is, it’s the fact that these clowns continue to get by with stuffing the ballots the old fashioned way, just like what you saw in 2,000 mules, and what people like our own Matt Couch and Conservative Attorney Robert Barnes both have predicted. It’s not rocket science folks.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

