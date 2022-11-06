OH DAMN! Kari Lake Responds to Hillary Clinton’s Remarks About Her [VIDEO]

Hillary Clinton was interviewed by host Joy Reid on the “ReidOut” show on MSNBC on Thursday morning, and told Joy Reid that “The level of, just plain crazy, violent, hate rhetoric coming out of Republicans, you played something from the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona.” Of course, she was referring to Kari Lake.

Clinton continued in the interview, “I want viewers, I want voters to stop and to ask themselves, would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings, who is pointing fingers, scapegoating, making a joke about aviolent attack on Paul Pelosi.

“Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?” Clinton said.

The Arizona GOP Gubernatorial nominee Kara Lake fired back and warned the failed Democratic presidential candidate Clinton who had “badmouthed” her on MSNBC.

Lake’s reply came on Thursday evening during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News’ Hannity, where she said, “She looked angry and actually scared.

“Just, completely unrelated, I want you to know, just in case you’re wondering. I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal.”

“And we’re going to win this thing on Tuesday,” Lake said making Hannity laugh.

Lake later shared the clip of her appearance on Hannity that you can see below:

ATTN: @HillaryClinton 👀



I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape & I’m not suicidal. That is all. pic.twitter.com/ke7qVxz7bF — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 4, 2022

