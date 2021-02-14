OH BOY: Lindsey Graham Says He Plans to Meet With Trump to Discuss GOP’s Future

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S. Carolina) says he plans to meet with the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to discuss the GOP’s future.

Remember Graham stood before the Senate and Congress after the January 6th fiasco at the Capitol and said he was done with President Trump, and he wouldn’t support him anymore. The move is just yet another flip flopping move from the weak GOP leadership in Washington, D.C. who turned their backs on the voters and the President.

“I’m going to try and convince him that we can’t get there without you, but you can’t keep the Trump movement going without the GOP united,” Graham said. “If we come back in 2022, then it’s an affirmation of your policies. But if we lose again in 2022, then it’s going to be—the narrative is going to continue that not only you lost The White House, but the Republican Party is in a bad spot.”

“Trump’s got to work with everybody,” Graham added. “You got to put your best team on the field. If it’s about revenge and going after people you don’t like, we’re going to have a problem. If this is about putting your best team on the field, we’ve got a decent chance at coming back.”

The President has been golfing in Florida at his Mar-A-Lago resort and has made a few statements endorsing allies like Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor of Arkansas and Kelli Ward for the head of the GOP in Arizona.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, said last month that Trump will “make sure” Republicans win the House in 2022.

“He’s got a ton of money. He’s the biggest name. He’s going to get that done,” he said while on Steve Bannon’s “War Room.”

Trump called on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to primary turncoat Senator Jon Thune, and members in Congress who are allied with the President have already made multiple trips to Wyoming to work towards getting rid of turncoat Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the primary.

Will Trump meet with Graham? We don’t know, but we hope not. The President should have nothing to do with these turncoats, and 75 million Americans stand with him. We are poised and ready to lead the movement in 2022 to primary those who’ve turned their back on America and Donald J. Trump.

I have no problem leading this charge with good friends of mine like Pastor Brian Gibson, Pastor Greg Locke, Scott Presler, and Dustin Stockton. We are working now to find candidates to primary those traitors who have stabbed Trump and We The People in the back.

