Officials: Only Fans Social Media Mogul Had History of Domestic Violence Prior to Murder of Her Boyfriend in Miami (NEW VIDEO Reveals All)

Officials said a social media model who has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Miami had a history of domestic violence, months before the victim’s death.

Authorities have now released a video of her assaulting the boyfriend in an elevator striking and beating him. This is insane.

Without justification and without any regard for human life the State Attorney’s office says Coutrney Clenney murdered her boyfriend according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii this past week and appeared in Hilo Circuit Court late Thursday where a judge ordered her held without bail for the slaying of Christian Obumseli, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen says.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will have to pick up Clenney, who is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center, Waltjen said.

Frank Prieto, an attorney for the Instagram star-turned-alleged killer, said she was on the Big Island attending a rehabilitation program for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder when local police slapped her in cuffs.

Authorities announced the second-degree murder charge against Clenney at a press conference Thursday, calling Obumseli a “victim of domestic violence.”

Clenney allegedly plunged a knife 3 ½ inches into Obumseli’s chest, puncturing his subclavian artery, during an argument April 3 at their luxury high-rise apartment in Miami.

Video of Clenney handcuffed in a black bra and soaked in blood on the balcony of their apartment shortly after the killing went viral. She was spotted at a hotel bar days later getting drinks with her father.

Prieto has repeatedly called Obumseli the abuser in their two-year relationship and said that Clenney acted in self-defense when she killed her lover – a claim police initially credited.

Elevator surveillance video from their building shows Clenney assault Obumseli on Feb. 21, 2022, repeatedly punching him and pulling his hair – two months before his death.

Watch the video below as this story is just getting started.

The couple was staying at the five-star Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when they got into a spat in July 2021. Obumseli slept on the coach and Clenney allegedly tried to wake him at 5 a.m. to join her in the bed – but he refused, the report says.

She threw a glass at him that barely missed his head then called security to boot him from the room, according to police.

“Courtney said that she has thrown items at him in the past like plates and glasses as well,” the officer wrote in the report. “Courtney said that Christian did not hit, spit, push, pull her hair or hurt her.”

Clenney who has over 2 million followers on Instagram, also has an arrest warrant for her in her hometown of Austin, Texas after she failed to show up fo ra routine court appearances in a DUI case, court records also show.

