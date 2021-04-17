Officials: 2nd Dead Worker from Capsized Boat Found in Gulf, 11 Still Missing

The body of a second dead worker has been found from a lift boat that capsized earlier this week, it was found about 33 miles from the overturned ship on Friday.

The coroner and the family member of one of the missing workers identified the body.

Rescuers in the air and the sea have been searching for the workers who were aboard the vessel when it overturned Tuesday in rough weather about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the Louisiana coast. Six people were rescued shortly after the vessel capsized Tuesday, one body was recovered from the water Wednesday and 11 are still missing.

Lafourche Parish Coroner John King told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate that a second body had been found but he was not releasing the name of the person.

Steven Walcott, whose brother was on the capsized boat, told The Associated Press that the Coast Guard told family members about the second body during a briefing Friday.

You can read more from our friends at The Associated Press.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...