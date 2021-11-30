OFFICIAL TRUMP STATEMENT: Ilhan Omar Should Apologize for Marrying Her Brother (Among Other Things)

The former President unloaded on your Tuesday morning, absolutely obliterating radical leftist terror supporting Ilhan Omar.

The back and forth feuds between Omar and fellow Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who caved and tried to apologize to Omar yesterday, finally brought remarks from the 45th President.

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should apologize for marrying her brother, committing large-scale immigration and election fraud, wishing death to Israel, and for essentially abandoning her former country, which doesn’t even have a government—Exactly what she’d like to see for the United States!” Trump said in a statement Monday.

President Trump says exactly what most Americans with functioning brains are thinking!

