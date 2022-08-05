Official Statement on 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump Rally in Waukesha, WI Friday, August 5

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, and other special guests on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Waukesha, WI.

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Friday, August 5, 2022, at 7:00 PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of Tim Michels for Governor of Wisconsin and the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Waukesha County Fairgrounds

1000 Northview Road

Waukesha, WI 53188

Special Guest Speakers:

Tim Michels, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Wisconsin

Derrick Van Orden, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, State Representative for Wisconsin’s 22nd Assembly District

Adam Steen, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...