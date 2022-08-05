Official Statement on 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump Rally in Waukesha, WI Friday, August 5

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, and other special guests on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Waukesha, WI.
This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.
Friday, August 5, 2022, at 7:00 PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of Tim Michels for Governor of Wisconsin and the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket.
Venue:
Waukesha County Fairgrounds
1000 Northview Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
Special Guest Speakers:
Tim Michels, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Wisconsin
Derrick Van Orden, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Janel Brandtjen, State Representative for Wisconsin’s 22nd Assembly District
Adam Steen, Trump Endorsed Candidate for Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.