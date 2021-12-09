Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Waiver so Bernie Kerik Can Testify with J6 Subpoena

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President says that former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik wants to testify on the January 6 Witch Hunt.

The President says he will grant his access, and that the documents in question show significant fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

You can read the full statement from the 45th President below:

The Unselect Committee issued a subpoena to Bernie Kerik, an American Patriot and great former Police Commissioner of New York City, for its Jan. 6th Witch Hunt, but didn’t realize what they were demanding is a massive trove of evidence of Voter Fraud. According to Bernie’s lawyer, these documents show significant indicators of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, but have remained hidden from the public. It is exactly what the Unselect Committee should be interested in—if this was a real investigation.

Bernie wants to comply with the subpoena with a public hearing, and asked me to waive attorney-client privilege so Bernie can testify and provide documents, which I grant him. The Unselect Committee will not like what they asked for!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...