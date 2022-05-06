Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Huge PA Rally Saturday

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation, and other special guests on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Greensburg, PA.
This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.
Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00PM EDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks.
Venue:
Westmoreland Fairgrounds
123 Blue Ribbon Lane
Westmoreland, OH 43015
Special Guest Speakers:
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania
Rep. John Joyce, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District
Rep. Alex Mooney, U.S. Representative for West Virginia 2nd Congressional District
Dinesh D’Souza, Director of 2,000 Mules
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Opens
1:00PM – Screening of 2,000 Mules
3:00PM – Doors Open
5:00PM – Program Begins
8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.