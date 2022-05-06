Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Huge PA Rally Saturday

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation, and other special guests on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Greensburg, PA.

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks.

Venue:

Westmoreland Fairgrounds

123 Blue Ribbon Lane

Westmoreland, OH 43015

Special Guest Speakers:

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Rep. John Joyce, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Rep. Alex Mooney, U.S. Representative for West Virginia 2nd Congressional District

Dinesh D’Souza, Director of 2,000 Mules

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Opens

1:00PM – Screening of 2,000 Mules

3:00PM – Doors Open

5:00PM – Program Begins

8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

